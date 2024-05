Kane produced an assist, four hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Kane helped out on Evan Bouchard's game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period. This was Kane's second straight game with a helper. The winger is up to five points, 22 shots on net, 33 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating over nine playoff appearances in a middle-six role.