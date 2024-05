Kane notched a power-play assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

Kane hadn't posted a power-play point since March 23. The winger, who missed time late in the regular season due to a sports hernia, has four points, 21 shots on net, 30 hits and 15 PIM over eight playoff contests. He's primarily played in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, so his scoring contributions are likely to remain limited to a supporting level.