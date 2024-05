Kane scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Kane opened the scoring at 4:34 of the first period. The winger has a point in three straight games, with this goal being his first tally of the second round. Over 10 playoff contests, he has six points, 24 shots on net, 34 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-3 rating, but his play has been trending in the right direction lately.