Kane scored a pair of goals on three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kane endured a 21-game goal drought, picking up four assists, 64 hits and 51 shots on goal in that span. He snapped the slump with a tally late in the second period and added another midway through the third. Kane's access to top-six minutes has become limited since the Oilers traded for Adam Henrique at the trade deadline, which has likely had an impact on the former's offense. For the season, Kane has 23 goals, 41 points, 211 shots on net, 237 hits, 81 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 73 appearances.