Kane (coach's decision) won't play Sunday versus Ottawa, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Kane will get Sunday's game off for maintenance after picking up an assist and logging 15:21 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Toronto. He has collected 21 goals, 39 points, 198 shots on net, 72 PIM and 217 hits across 67 outings this season. Derek Ryan will probably draw into the lineup versus the Senators because of Kane's absence.