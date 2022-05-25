Kane did not travel to Calgary with the Oilers to attend the birth of his child, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Kane hasn't been ruled in or out for Thursday's Game 5 yet. On one hand, he could easily get to Calgary in time for the game if necessary, but with the Oilers leading the series 3-1, he probably won't need to rush back. More information on Kane's status should be known either at Thursday's morning skate or during warmups. Kane has 12 goals and three assists in 11 playoff contests, including five tallies in the last two games.