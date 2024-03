Kane (coach's decision) is expected to play Tuesday against Winnipeg, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Kane was kept out of Sunday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa for maintenance purposes. He has compiled 21 goals, 39 points, 198 shots on net, 72 PIM and 217 hits over 67 appearances this season. Kane is slated to replace Sam Carrick in Tuesday's lineup.