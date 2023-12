Kane scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Kane snapped a five-game point drought with his goal. The winger has played on the second line in recent weeks, but he's shown little consistency since head coach Kris Knoblauch took over for Jay Woodcroft. Overall, Kane has 13 goals, 10 assists, 96 shots on net, 111 hits and 46 PIM through 31 appearances.