Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Bumped to minors
Puljujarvi was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
Coach McLellan expressed that he has confidence in Puljujarvi developing into a "very good NHL player", but he needs more time in the minors. It will allow him to play consistent top-six minutes, too. The 20-year-old had one goal and zero assists in 11 NHL games this year.
