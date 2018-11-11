Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Bumped to minors

Puljujarvi was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

Coach McLellan expressed that he has confidence in Puljujarvi developing into a "very good NHL player", but he needs more time in the minors. It will allow him to play consistent top-six minutes, too. The 20-year-old had one goal and zero assists in 11 NHL games this year.

