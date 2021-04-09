Puljujarvi scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.

After the Oilers survived a flurry close to the net, Puljujarvi bulled his way through the neutral zone and hit the empty net from center ice. It was the ninth goal of the year for the young Finn, but his first in the last nine games. Puljujarvi isn't currently producing enough to be a fantasy mainstay, but he's worth keeping an eye on as long as he remains on Edmonton's top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.