Khaira (foot) will be reevaluated Friday with the possibility of drawing into Saturday's game against the Ducks.

Khaira's next recovery step is to endure another practice, and if all checks out there, the Oilers will give serious thought to putting him in against Anaheim. He'll miss Thursday's game against Dallas, leaving only five possible appearances for the special teams contributor to draw into by the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign for Edmonton.