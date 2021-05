Khaira scored a goal on three shots, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Khaira tipped in a shot from Adam Larsson at 4:43 of the third period. The 26-year-old Khaira snapped his 12-game point drought that dated back to April 10. The Canadian forward had 11 points, 151 hits and 42 PIM in 40 regular-season contests this year. He's expected to fill a bottom-six role in the playoffs.