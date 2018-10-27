Benning (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve and will dress Saturday against the Predators.

Benning last played Oct. 18 but lasted only 2:27 before departing the game. On the season, the 24-year-old blueliner is without a point and a minus-4 in four games. With that in mind, it would make sense to avoid Benning in all formats.

