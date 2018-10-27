Oilers' Matt Benning: Activated off injured reserve
Benning (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve and will dress Saturday against the Predators.
Benning last played Oct. 18 but lasted only 2:27 before departing the game. On the season, the 24-year-old blueliner is without a point and a minus-4 in four games. With that in mind, it would make sense to avoid Benning in all formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.