The Oilers reassigned Rodrigue to their taxi squad Friday.
Rodrigue's demotion suggests Troy Grosenick (COVID-19 protocols) is probably close to being cleared to join the team. Several Oilers netminders will likely need to go down in order for Rodrigue to see NHL ice in 2020-21.
More News
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Recalled to taxi squad•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Loaned to Austrian club•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Released from camp•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Joining training camp•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Busy in loss to Flames prospects•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Secures entry-level deal•