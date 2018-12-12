Klefbom was designated for injured reserve by the Oilers on Wednesday.

Given Klefbom is already expected to miss weeks, his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. The blueliner racked up 15 points in 31 games so far this season and was on pace for a career year prior to getting hurt. Jason Garrison and Chris Wideman will compete for a spot in the lineup being vacated by Klefbom.