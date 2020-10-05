Klefbom is dealing with a shoulder injury that may require surgery and force him to miss a significant chunk of the 2020-21 campaign.

The fact that the team's release left open the possibility of Klefbom missing the entire season certainly doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. Once the defenseman makes a decision on whether to undergo surgery, the team should be able to provide a more concrete timeline. Regardless, fantasy owners will want to consider alternative options on defenses Klefbom figures to land on long-term IR for Opening Night.