Klefbom (shoulder) isn't expected to play again with general manager Ken Holland telling reporters Wednesday, "I'm not expecting Klef to play," per Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca.

Klefbom hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2019-20 campaign, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise to fantasy players. At this point, it seems Klefbom will retire having logged 378 games over seven seasons with the Oilers in which he notched 34 goals, 122 shots and 890 shots. Klefbom figures to spend the upcoming season on LTIR before his contract officially expires.