Klefbom netted a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Klefbom's fifth goal of the year came in the first period. The Swede has 26 points, 141 blocked shots and 120 shots on goal through 45 games this year. He's just two points away from matching his output from 61 contests in 2018-19, and he should come close to his career-high 38 from 2016-17 if he remains healthy.