As expected, Klefbom (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Blackhawks.

Klefbom has missed the Oilers' last three games while recovering from several nagging injuries, but the 24-year-old blueliner appears to be back to 100 percent ahead of Friday's matchup with Chicago. The left-handed Swede has had a disappointing start to the campaign, notching nine points (three goals, six assists) in 33 games after totaling 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 82 contests a season ago, but his offensive production could begin to trend upward now that he's fully healthy.