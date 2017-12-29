Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Ready to return Friday
As expected, Klefbom (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Blackhawks.
Klefbom has missed the Oilers' last three games while recovering from several nagging injuries, but the 24-year-old blueliner appears to be back to 100 percent ahead of Friday's matchup with Chicago. The left-handed Swede has had a disappointing start to the campaign, notching nine points (three goals, six assists) in 33 games after totaling 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 82 contests a season ago, but his offensive production could begin to trend upward now that he's fully healthy.
