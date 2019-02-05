Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Set to face Blackhawks on Tuesday
Klefbom (finger) will make his return to Edmonton's lineup Tuesday at home versus Chicago.
Klefbom has not played since Dec. 11. The Oilers' best defenceman has managed 15 points in 31 appearances this season while logging a career-high 25:25 of ice time each night. Klefbom will slot back into a top-pairing role and will also be a key part of Edmonton's power play. The time has finally come to insert the 25-year-old blueliner back into fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...