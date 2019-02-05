Klefbom (finger) will make his return to Edmonton's lineup Tuesday at home versus Chicago.

Klefbom has not played since Dec. 11. The Oilers' best defenceman has managed 15 points in 31 appearances this season while logging a career-high 25:25 of ice time each night. Klefbom will slot back into a top-pairing role and will also be a key part of Edmonton's power play. The time has finally come to insert the 25-year-old blueliner back into fantasy lineups.