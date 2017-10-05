Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will have opportunity to succeed
Klefbom led the Oilers with 22:30 of ice time in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Flames.
The 24-year-old defender played more than two minutes more than anyone else, which included time on the power play. He emerged last year with career-high marks in goals (12), assists (26), points (38), plus/minus (plus-7), power-play points (16), and shots (201). He's not Erik Karlsson, but he will be given the opportunity to build on last season's success.
