Maroon grabbed an assist on a Connor McDavid goal in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Flames.

Maroon didn't have a big night, but he gave you a little in a bunch of categories. He finished with an assist, a plus-2 rating, three shots and a hit. If you're rostering Maroon, he'll produce some offense, but a nice spread of low numbers should be considered a solid showing.

