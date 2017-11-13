Maroon was tagged for seven PIM in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Maroon was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort. The top-line winger fired seven shots on goal for the second consecutive night and is due for a goal. Maroon's 10 points and 19 PIM through 17 contests make him a valuable fantasy play in most formats. Look for him to break out of his slump soon on the first line with Connor McDavid.