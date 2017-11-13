Maroon was tagged for seven PIM in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Maroon was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort. The top-line winger fired seven shots on goal for the second consecutive night and is due for a goal. Maroon's 10 points and 19 PIM through 17 contests make him a valuable fantasy play in most formats. Look for him to break out of his slump soon on the first line with Connor McDavid.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories