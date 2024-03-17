Carrick scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Carrick snapped a seven-game point drought with his third-period marker. The 32-year-old center has been in the lineup for four of the five games the Oilers have played since they acquired him from the Ducks. He's produced 12 points, 79 shots on net, 145 hits, 95 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 65 appearances. Carrick's main competition for playing time is Derek Ryan, as both forwards can kill penalties, though Carrick offers a bit more grit.