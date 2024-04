Hyman (rest) will not play Thursday versus the Avalanche, according to Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Edmonton is focused on resting key players for the postseason, including Hyman. The 31-year-old figures to be back in a top-six role for Game 1 of the playoffs. Hyman provided 77 points in 80 regular-season contests, including a career-high 54 goals.