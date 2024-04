Hyman logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights.

Hyman extended Edmonton's lead to 3-0 in the second period, burying a rebound off Adin Hill, before adding an assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal in the third. Hyman had been stuck in a rare cold spell coming into Wednesday's contest, logging just one point (an assist) in his previous four games. The 31-year-old winger is up to 53 goals and 75 points through 76 games this season.