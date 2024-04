Hyman logged an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hyman helped out on Connor McDavid's second goal of the game. The 31-year-old Hyman has two assists since the start of March, but they've come over the last four games, and he's also scored 12 goals in the longer span. The winger has 73 points, 274 shots on net, 74 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-35 rating over 74 outings this season while serving as a net-front presence on the top line and power play.