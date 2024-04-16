Hyman scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Hyman wasn't even the highlight on his goal Monday -- it was set up by Connor McDavid, who secured the first 100-assist season in 33 years with the helper. It's been a slightly slower April for Hyman, who has two goals and three helpers over eight games this month. The winger is at 54 goals, 77 points, 288 shots on net, 86 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-38 rating through 79 outings overall.