Hyman scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Hyman set up Connor McDavid's goal in the first period to reach the 20-assist mark. In the third, Hyman added another goal, his sixth in as many games. He went 18 games without a helper, but he's been good for nearly one tally a game over the last month-plus, so he's not hurting fantasy managers. The 31-year-old winger has 52 goals, 72 points, 264 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-33 rating through 71 appearances.