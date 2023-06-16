The Canucks bought out the last four years of Ekman-Larsson's eight-year contract.

Ekman-Larsson had $29 million remaining on his eight-year contract. The Canucks and Coyotes - who retained 12 percent of his salary when he was dealt to Vancouver two years ago -- will keep Ekman-Larsson's salary on the books for eight years, but Vancouver will get cap relief this season to the tune of $7.1 million. Ekman-Larsson was a fantasy asset five seasons ago, but he had fallen upon hard times of late, scoring only twice with 20 assists in 54 games in 2022-23. He missed the final 27 games of the regular season with an ankle injury, but he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.