Barkov scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Barkov had been held off the scoresheet in the previous four contests. He snapped the slump by setting up Sam Reinhart on the opening goal before scoring one of his own in the third period. Aside from his recent dry spell, Barkov has been excellent with five goals, 10 helpers, 36 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating over 14 playoff outings.