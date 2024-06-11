Barkov (upper body) is progressing ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday against Edmonton, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Barkov will be assessed further Wednesday, but head coach Paul Maurice expressed optimism Tuesday that they will be in "good shape" if the 28-year-old forward continues to make positive progress. Barkov was injured in Monday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2 during the third period. It's currently unclear if he will be available to play in Thursday's contest. Barkov has registered six goals and 19 points in 19 outings this postseason.