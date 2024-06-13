Barkov (upper body) will play in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov exited and did not return to Monday's Game 2 win over Edmonton after taking a high hit from the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl in the third period, but luckily for the Panthers, it seems whatever injury prevented him from returning to that contest didn't end up being overly serious. The 28-year-old pivot, who's racked up six goals and 19 points through 19 games this postseason, will skate on the first line and top power-play unit Thursday.