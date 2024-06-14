Barkov scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Barkov was questionable initially after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2, but he was able to avoid missing time. That proved to be a great thing for the Panthers, as their star center helped out on Sam Reinhart's first-period tally and scored the game-winner himself in the second. Barkov is up to seven goals, 21 points, 50 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 playoff appearances.
