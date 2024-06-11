Barkov suffered an apparent injury during Monday's Game 2 win over Edmonton. There was no update on his status after the game, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Barkov took a hit up high from Leon Draisaitl in the third period and went straight back to the locker room. Barkov had two shots on goal in 17:47 of ice time before exiting the contest. He logged two assists in Game 1 and has 19 points through 19 postseason contests. There should be an update on his status before Game 3 on Thursday.