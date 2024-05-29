Barkov registered two power-play assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers in Game 4.

After being held off the scoresheet in four consecutive contests prior to Game 3, Barkov now has multiple points in each of his last two games. He had a secondary assist on Carter Verhaeghe's power-play tally in the second period before setting up Sam Reinhart for the game-winning goal in overtime. Barkov also had four shots, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in 22:04 of ice time Tuesday night. The 28-year-old center is tied for second on the team in points so far during the postseason with six goals and 11 assists in 15 contests.