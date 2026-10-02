Barkov sustained an apparent left leg injury Thursday versus the Sharks, but an update on his status isn't expected until Friday, Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson reports.

Barkov's injury isn't related at all to his devastating right ACL and MCL injuries from last year. His left leg buckled underneath him as he fell to the ice in a board battle during the second period Thursday, and Barkov was visibly upset when he left the ice. While it's definitely possible he'll miss time, the severity of the injury won't be known until his evaluation is completed.