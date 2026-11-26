Barkov tallied an empty-net goal, placed two shots on net and served two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Barkov sealed Wednesday's victory with an empty-net goal in his first game back from a knee injury. The goal was his first point of the campaign across three appearances, and it marked his first contribution to the scoresheet since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final for the 2024-25 season. Since the 2017-18 campaign, Barkov has proven to be one of the NHL's most effective point-per-game scorers, despite only appearing in 82 regular-season games just once in that span. When healthy, Barkov is a must-start in all fantasy formats given his role on the Panthers' top line.