Heponiemi logged an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

With Patric Hornqvist (upper body) out and Matthew Tkachuk suspended, Heponiemi drew into the lineup for the first time this season. He made the opportunity count, setting up a Brandon Montour goal in the second period. Heponiemi has recorded three points in 15 career games prior to 2022-23, but at 23 years old, he's starting to get to the older side of prospect status. He's expected to see bottom-six minutes when he plays going forward, which could be sporadically once Tkachuk finishes serving his suspension.