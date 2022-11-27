Heponiemi was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday on an emergency basis.

Florida only had 11 forwards Saturday against St. Louis after Aleksander Barkov (illness) was ruled out. It appears as though Heponiemi could play this week during the Panthers' road trip. He has four goals and seven points in 16 AHL contests this year. Heponiemi also has one assist in two appearances with Florida in 2022-23.