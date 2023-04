Lyon stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Lyon surrendered two goals on 17 shots in the second period and allowed another marker in the third, but he got plenty of offensive support. He snapped a three-game losing streak, during which he stopped just 79 of 88 shots. Lyon's made 10 consecutive appearances and will likely start Friday given that he was on the winning end in Game 2.