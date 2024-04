Lyon will protect the home net Monday versus the Canadiens, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday during his last outing. Through 43 appearances this season, he has posted a 20-18-5 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Montreal ranks 27th in the league with 2.80 goals per contest this campaign.