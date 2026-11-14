Lyon will defend the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Stars, per Robert Tiffin of NHL.com.

After anchoring the Sabres to an overtime loss in his first outing of the 2026-27 campaign, Lyon will be called upon for the second straight game. The 33-year-old netminder returned to an open competition for opportunities between the pipes, as neither Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen nor Colten Ellis have run away with the No. 1 job. Lyon posted a 20-10-4 record, three shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 36 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Given head coach Lindy Ruff's confidence to put Lyon in net for two consecutive games, Lyon is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues for the time being.