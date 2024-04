Lyon will be between the pipes on the road against the Penguins on Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Lyon will be making his sixth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 2-2-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .936 save percentage in his previous five outings. In his previous visit to Pittsburgh on March 17, the backstop conceded five goals on 37 shots (.865 save percentage) while mired in a 10-game losing streak.