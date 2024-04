Lyon will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Washington, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon is coming off a 37-save performance in Sunday's 3-1 win over Buffalo. He has a 20-17-4 record this campaign with a 2.98 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 41 games played. The struggling Capitals sit 29th in the league with 2.65 goals per contest this season.