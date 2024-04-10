Lyon turned aside 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Detroit out-shot the visitors 43-23 on the night, but Charlie Lindgren stood on his head in the other crease while Lyon got beaten by Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin in the final three minutes of the second period. Lyon has allowed two goals of less in five of his last seven starts, posting a 2.29 GAA and .932 save percentage over that stretch, but he has only a 2-3-2 record to show for it as the Red Wings scramble for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After Tuesday's loss, they sit one point back of the Caps for the No. 8 seed, with the Penguins and Flyers also very much in the mix.