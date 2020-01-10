Panthers' Brian Boyle: Assists in return
Boyle picked up an assist and two shots in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.
After sitting out the last two games with an upper-body injury, Boyle was right back in it on Thursday with an assist on Mark Pysyk's goal three minutes into the first period. Boyle started off with the Panthers with a larger role in the offense, but has since found his spot as the fourth-line center. He has five goals, 13 points and 53 hits in 33 games.
