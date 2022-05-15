Boyle (lower body) is week-to-week and will not play in Game 7 against the Rangers on Sunday.
Even if the Penguins are able to advance to Round 2, Boyle may not be able to suit up given his new return timeline. The veteran managed a pair of assists across 10:15 of average ice time in the first six games of the series before suffering the injury Friday.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Suffers injury Friday•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Provides helper Saturday•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Goal and assist in win over Devils•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Generates helper Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Boyle: Activated off non-roster list•