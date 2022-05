Boyle logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Boyle set up the second of Evan Rodrigues' pair of goals in the first period after forcing a turnover. This was Boyle's first point in three playoff contests this year, and he's added six blocked shots and four shots on net from a fourth-line role. The 37-year-old had 21 points in 66 regular-season outings, but he's more of a defensive presence than a scoring threat.