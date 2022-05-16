Boyle underwent surgery on his left knee Tuesday and is facing a six-week recovery timeline.

Boyle was labeled week-to-week by the team ahead of Game 7 versus the Rangers on Sunday, so his procedure shouldn't come as a surprise. The veteran center made 66 appearances for the Penguins during the regular season this year in which he registered 11 goals, 10 assists and 87 shots despite averaging just 10:47 of ice time. If Boyle wants to extend his NHL career, he should be able to secure a contract during the offseason, possibly with the Penguins.